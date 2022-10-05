Packers RB Kylin Hill will not practice on Wednesday

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that running back Kylin Hill would not return to practice on Wednesday. That practice marks an important date, as Hill started the season on the physically unable to perform list which prevented him from suiting up in practice until Week 5 of the season.

Last season, Hill tore his ACL on a kickoff return against the Arizona Cardinals, ending his 2021 campaign. He was seen working alongside practice with the rehab group in the summer but has yet to practice with the team officially.

Since Hill’s injury, the team’s running back and kickoff return situations have changed a bit. First of all, the team has a new special teams coordinator in Rich Bisaccia. Secondly, receiver Amari Rodgers has taken over as the Packers’ kickoff returner, one of the two roles (punt returner) that he plays on the team. Third, running back Patrick Taylor looked solid in his limited snaps with Green Bay in the 2021 regular season.

Whenever Hill does return to practice, a three-week window will open where he is allowed to practice with the Packers without having to be activated to the 53-man roster. The team can activate Hill whenever he is ready to play, but if he’s not ready to go after those three weeks he will have to go on the injured reserve list.

Hill is one of four question marks the team has remaining on their 53-man roster as the season progresses. After promoting New Orleans Saints practice squad inside linebacker Eric Wilson on Tuesday, Green Bay has a full 53-man squad. Still, Hill is on the PUP list, tackle Caleb Jones is on the non-football illness list and inside linebacker Krys Barnes and receiver Sammy Watkins are on the injured reserve. All four are expected to rejoin the 53-man roster once they are healthy enough to practice, meaning there will need to be some reshuffling in the locker room.