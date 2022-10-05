Packers Injury Report: 7 players limited on Wednesday, S Adrian Amos held out

On Wednesday, Packers.com’s Mike Spofford reported that safety Adrian Amos (concussion), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) were not practicing with the team in Green Bay’s opening practice of Week 5. Officially, though, both Bakhtiari and Jenkins were listed as limited participants on Wednesday by the Packers.

Jaire Alexander was officially limited. pic.twitter.com/bY2FEw9cFE — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 5, 2022

Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been off-and-on participants in practice as they continue to recover from their ACL tears while also starting NFL games. Along with Bakhtiari and Jenkins, cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen), receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), center Josh Myers (foot) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quadriceps) were also listed as limited. Alexander was pulled early in Week 3 due to injury and was inactive in Week 4. Lazard has been battling his ankle injury for the entire regular season and actually missed the season-opener due to the injury which stemmed from being stepped on in practice.

Carpenter, Myers and Wyatt’s injuries appear to be new, as they were not listed on the injury report last week and did not leave Sunday’s game. Myers is the team’s starting center while Carpenter has been contributing as a special teamer. Wyatt, a rookie first-round pick, has been struggling to see the field despite his high draft status.

Green Bay did not have a padded practice today and, according to head coach Matt LaFleur in the pre-practice press conference, may not this week. Per LaFleur, the situation is “fluid.” The team will fly out late on Thursday and arrive in London on Friday.

If you thought the Packers were banged up, the New York Giants are here to put injuries into perspective. Seven Giants were held out of practice entirely on Wednesday while seven others were listed as limited participants. This includes both of the team’s quarterbacks in Daniel Jones (ankle, limited) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion, DNP), four receivers in Kenny Golladay (knee, DNP), Richie James (ankle, DNP), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee, limited) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring, limited), left tackle Evan Neal (neck, limited) and star defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee, limited.)

SAQUON IN THE WILDCAT FOR THE GIANTS



(via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/24Mu5aTfvP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 2, 2022

It’s still uncertain who the Giants’ quarterback will be when the teams face off in London. Considering the fact that New York hasn’t made a move at quarterback, though, it should be assumed that the team feels good about Jones’ ability to push through the pain if needed. Taylor originally replaced Jones last week due to injury but left the game after a blow to the head, leading to Jones lining up at receiver with running back Saquon Barkley running the wildcat. The Giants only have one quarterback on the practice squad, Davis Webb, who should be elevated for the game in the likely event that Taylor cannot clear concussion protocol in time for kickoff.