 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranks 2 Packers among top-25 rookies of 2022

Romeo Doubs is his fifth-ranked receiver in the class.

By justis.mosqueda
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who previously worked in the front offices of the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, is one of the more respected analysts that the draft industrial complex has to offer. On Wednesday, Jeremiah dropped his ranking of the top rookies of the first quarter of the 2022 NFL season, which included two Green Bay Packers: linebacker Quay Walker and receiver Romeo Doubs.

Jeremiah ranked Walker 12th on his list, a solid number for an inside linebacker who has been on the field for 77 percent of the Packers’ defensive snaps this season. On the year, Walker has made three starts and posted 26 tackles and a tackle for loss. The only off-ball linebacker ranked ahead of Walker is Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville, no. 4), the only other off-ball linebacker to be taken in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Just down the list for Jeremiah was Doubs, who was ranked as the 16th rookie overall in the class. Doubs was the fifth-ranked receiver, behind Chris Olave (New Orleans, no. 2), Garrett Wilson (New York Jets, no. 5), Drake London (Atlanta, no. 7) and Jahan Dotson (Washington, no. 11), but Doubs did not cost the first-round picks that they did, either. In fact, Doubs was ranked ahead of 14 receivers who were drafted ahead of him, including first-round pick Treylon Burks (Tennessee) and his current teammate Christian Watson.

It’s becoming harder to find comparisons for what Doubs is doing, based on his draft position, this early on in his career. After Week 3, the only players drafted in the fourth round or later to match Doubs’ pace of receptions, yards and touchdowns as a rookie were Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent and Marques Colston, who revolutionized the “big slot” position. Following his Week 4 performance, the only statistical match left is Colston. Jeremiah stated he was “pleasantly surprised” with Doubs’ route-running in the first quarter of the season.

Full Rankings

  1. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets
  2. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
  3. Travon Walker, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars
  4. Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
  6. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Detroit Lions
  7. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
  8. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
  9. Jalen Pitre, S, Houston Texans
  10. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
  11. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders
  12. Quay Walker, LB, Green Bay Packers
  13. Jack Jones, CB, New England Patriots
  14. Tariq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks
  15. Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Baltimore Ravens
  16. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers
  17. Jaquan Brisker, S, Chicago Bears
  18. Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, New York Jets
  19. Zion Johnson, OL, Los Angeles Chargers
  20. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Detroit Lions
  21. Kaiir Elam, CB, Buffalo Bills
  22. Tyler Smith, OL, Dallas Cowboys
  23. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
  24. Abraham Lucas, OL, Seattle Seahawks
  25. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...