NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranks 2 Packers among top-25 rookies of 2022

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who previously worked in the front offices of the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, is one of the more respected analysts that the draft industrial complex has to offer. On Wednesday, Jeremiah dropped his ranking of the top rookies of the first quarter of the 2022 NFL season, which included two Green Bay Packers: linebacker Quay Walker and receiver Romeo Doubs.

Jeremiah ranked Walker 12th on his list, a solid number for an inside linebacker who has been on the field for 77 percent of the Packers’ defensive snaps this season. On the year, Walker has made three starts and posted 26 tackles and a tackle for loss. The only off-ball linebacker ranked ahead of Walker is Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville, no. 4), the only other off-ball linebacker to be taken in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Just down the list for Jeremiah was Doubs, who was ranked as the 16th rookie overall in the class. Doubs was the fifth-ranked receiver, behind Chris Olave (New Orleans, no. 2), Garrett Wilson (New York Jets, no. 5), Drake London (Atlanta, no. 7) and Jahan Dotson (Washington, no. 11), but Doubs did not cost the first-round picks that they did, either. In fact, Doubs was ranked ahead of 14 receivers who were drafted ahead of him, including first-round pick Treylon Burks (Tennessee) and his current teammate Christian Watson.

It’s becoming harder to find comparisons for what Doubs is doing, based on his draft position, this early on in his career. After Week 3, the only players drafted in the fourth round or later to match Doubs’ pace of receptions, yards and touchdowns as a rookie were Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent and Marques Colston, who revolutionized the “big slot” position. Following his Week 4 performance, the only statistical match left is Colston. Jeremiah stated he was “pleasantly surprised” with Doubs’ route-running in the first quarter of the season.

