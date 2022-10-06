Pick the top play from the Packers’ week 4 victory over the Patriots

Through the opening month of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers are ranked 28th in run defense DVOA. They met their worst nightmare on Sunday in the Patriots, who rank first in rushing offense DVOA. In all honesty, this week’s top plays were seconds away from not being written. If the Packers had fallen to Bailey Zappe the week before heading to London, no top plays would need to be considered. As it stands though, the Packers moved from heating up to on fire on Sunday, taking down the Patriots with a last-second field goal and some timely plays from some important rookies. The Packers bent as far as an Olympic gymnast but did not break, pulling off an exhausting but so far effective routine.

The good news is that Aaron Jones looked as electric and slithery as ever, while Rashan Gary continued to stack elite performances and prove the rules of men simply don’t apply to him. This week’s top plays are courtesy of Gary as well as the Packers’ top two rookie receivers, who shined on Sunday despite some mental lapses.

Christian Watson’s First TD

The Patriots opened this one by immediately imposing their will on the Packers’ defense. With Brian Hoyer at the helm in place of an injured Mac Jones, New England drove into Packers territory within three minutes of game time. The drive stalled out at the Packers’ 19, leading to a Nick Folk field goal and a 3-0 lead. After a Romeo Doubs fumble on the Packers’ subsequent drive and a few punts by both sides, the Packers were able to put together a drive at the end of the 1st quarter and get in a rhythm.

With Christian Watson back in the fold, the offense was able to use his speed in the backfield to change up looks. At the New England 15-yard line, Watson took a backside jet sweep untouched to the end zone. And because rookies have to stick together, we can’t forget Romeo Doubs blocking (or just throwing himself into) a safety downfield. Watson gets his first touchdown and the greatest beer-soaked honor in sports, the Lambeau Leap. In addition, this was Green Bay’s first rushing TD by a receiver since Packers legend Jeff Janis in 2016. Rarified air indeed.

Rashan Gary Forces The Zappe Fumble

Isaiah Wynn had a rough day at the office for the Patriots. Wynn was under fire from the moment he stepped on the field thanks to Rashan Gary’s brilliance. In what was surely one of the best games of his career, Gary solidified his position as one of the favorites for Defensive Player of the Year. He was credited with two sacks, two QB hits, and this forced fumble near the end of the 1st half. Wynn looked on hopelessly as Gary ripped through him and swallowed Bailey Zappe. For good measure, Gary recovered the fumble. While the brilliant move may get lost in the chaos of Aaron Rodgers’ pick-six three plays later, it was a momentum-shifting play that stopped the Patriots in Packers territory.

Doubs Catches Rodgers’ 500th TD

Scoring picked up in the second half, as the Packers had to respond to the Patriots’ devastating ground game. Daring a team with a rookie QB to do exactly what it wants to do is a bold strategy. It did not pay off. With 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Rhamondre Stevenson punished the Packers on the ground, running four times on a seven-play drive that was capped off by a Damien Harris score. Things were bleak. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon answered brilliantly, however, and helped the Packers get down to the New England 13-yard line.

What came next was brilliance from Doubs and Rodgers and a glimpse at their burgeoning connection. Rodgers explained on the Pat McAfee Show that he made a check before the play that Doubs remembered from training camp. Rodgers hit him on the back shoulder throw and tied things up with 6:14 left in the quarter. The throw also happened to be Rodgers’ 500th career TD: A fitting way for the rookie to announce himself on the big stage.

Almost symbolic to have Romeo Doubs catch Rodgers’ 500th TD. The legacy will live on for a long, long time pic.twitter.com/myfRM51GBj — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) October 2, 2022

This week’s victory had plenty of exciting plays to choose from: one positive outcome of such a close win. With the Packers traveling to London to take on the Giants this Sunday, we can hopefully expect even more fireworks for our friends across the pond. Leave your vote below and follow us on Twitter @acmepackingco for all the latest recaps and previews as we head into the UK clash.