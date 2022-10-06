The tough part about business trips is that you still (usually) have to work. It’s fun to go to a new place, see the sights, and find some interesting food and drink on the company dime, but ultimately you have a job to do, and that needs to remain the priority.

Such is the case for the Green Bay Packers, as they will fly out on Thursday evening for their first trip to London for a game. It would be a lot of fun for these players to spend a few days seeing the sights, chowing down on fish and chips, maybe visiting the Tower of London or Big Ben. But their time is necessarily limited, and the New York Giants await, forcing the team to focus on their preparation for the game rather than getting out and spending significant time out exploring the area.

Traveling fans are a different story, of course, as their efforts can be limited to just the three or so hours of game time on Sunday afternoon. Expect to see plenty of green and gold around London over the next few days as Packers fans take over the city from now through the weekend.

(Personally, if I were in London on Friday evening before this game, I’d be trying to find tickets for the women’s soccer game between the USWNT and England.)

It should still be a fun experience for the Packers’ players and coaches, but they’ll have to save most of their touristy experiences for another time.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers wanted longer London trip | ESPN

The good news for Rodgers is that he can afford to go over to London in the offseason if he wants to, especially after signing his big new contract in the offseason. It’s not hard to understand wanting to explore the area and the culture, but priority #1 must still be to get your job done.

Aaron Rodgers factors into decision to play in Green Bay longer | Packersnews.com

Meanwhile, Rodgers will continue to mull over his long-term future for the next several months, but the development of rookie receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will play a factor, at least in some small way.

Packers Sticking With Elgton Jenkins at Right Tackle - Sports Illustrated

Regardless of any calls for change from outside the locker room, OC Adam Stenavich said that Jenkins will remain at right tackle -- at least for now. The team is at least looking at alternate options, but they aren't shaking up the line yet.

What You Might’ve Missed: The power of subtle influence | Packers.com

Motions, play fakes, mis-directions, and extended fakes all serve important purposes in the Packers’ offense.

Packers’ third-and-long defense has been dominant to start 2022 | Packers Wire

Now over to the defense, where Green Bay has been the best in the league at preventing third down conversions, thanks in large part to throwing a shutout on 3rd-and-long so far.

Evaluating the Packers’ struggling run defense and what they can do to fix it - The Athletic ($)

Of course, the run defense is a different story, and in comes the NFL's leading rusher through three games. The issues have resulted from everything from bad angles to missed tackles to poor edge-setting, and all of those things must be better on Sunday.

