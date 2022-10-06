Packers Injury Report: S Adrian Amos returned to practice on Thursday

The Green Bay Packers got some good injury news in their secondary on Thursday as safety Adrian Amos (concussion) practiced for the first time this week and cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) was listed as a full participant by the team. Amos missed most of Week 4 with a concussion and was replaced by Rudy Ford, who was signed after final cuts.

Alexander was pulled out of action early in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when a groin issue flared up. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Friday last week and missed Thursday’s practice entirely. The team officially listed Alexander as questionable in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, a game he didn’t end up playing. Today marked the first time since Week 3 that Alexander participated fully in practice.

Alexander’s status is still up in the air, but it’s worth noting that Rasul Douglas — who started at outside corner last season — has been playing well in Alexander’s absence. Keisean Nixon has replaced Douglas in the slot with Alexander out.

Beyond the defensive backs, tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen), tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee), receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) and center Josh Myers (foot) were all limited in practice on Thursday. Tight end Marcedes Lewis took his typical veteran rest day, too. Rookie defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quadriceps) was downgraded from limited to a non-participant on Thursday, lowering the odds that he’s going to play in London. Wyatt has been struggling to see the field consistently but is just one of five defensive linemen who are playing on gamedays for Green Bay. If Wyatt can’t go, there’s a good chance that seventh-round rookie Jonathan Ford and/or practice squadders Jack Heflin and/or Chris Slayton make their 2022 regular season debuts for the team.

The Packers’ opponent in London, the New York Giants, got some mixed news in the injury department. With a total of four receivers on the injury report, Richie James (ankle) practiced with the team today while Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was downgraded to a non-participant. Slotback Julian love (concussion) also returned to practice today. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was again limited on Thursday while backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) has yet to practice this week. The assumption is that Jones will be making the start in London with practice squadder David Webb being promoted to the team’s backup quarterback role this weekend.