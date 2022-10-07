Old Friends Update: What were former Packers up to in Week 4?

Ever wondered what happens to your favorite Packers players of years past? Sure, we all know where they ended up, but how are they performing? Old Friends seeks to answer that question and more, with a quick look around the league each week at what former Packers players are up to, how they’re playing, and how things have changed since their time in the green and gold.

With a little bit of research and a heaping dose of nostalgia, Old Friends will reminisce on the good times, the bad times, and the times you may have simply forgotten about altogether. So sit back, relax, and catch up with your pals as they succeed in the second, third, or even fourth acts of their careers.

This week, we’re taking a look at a couple of former Packers receivers. One is a mainstay on the list while the other is making his debut after getting in on the action in the Chiefs’ destruction of the Buccaneers on Sunday night. In Detroit, Jamaal Williams is firmly in the lead for the starting position with D’Andre Swift on the mend. Finally, everyone’s favorite QB/RB/TE in New Orleans once again took the stage due to a Jameis Winston injury.

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are finally in the win column! This Sunday the Raiders put together a strong second half to take down the confounding Russell Wilson-led Broncos, 32-23. Josh Jacobs ran wild in this one, making Derek Carr and Davante Adams’ jobs a bit easier. Adams led the team in receiving with 9 catches for 101 yards, once again pacing the team in targets with 13 and playing an integral role in each of the Raiders’ scoring drives.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

Williams took lead back duties this week vs. the Seahawks in the highest-scoring game of the year and, more importantly, another instance of Scorigami. The 48-45 thriller starred two unlikely heroes, Jared Goff and Geno Smith, while Rashaad Penny and Williams had stellar days on the ground. Williams finished with 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns. This was his first 100-yard rushing game since 2019, when he rushed for 104 yards, coincidentally against the Lions in October.

.@Lions RB @jswaggdaddy rushes for his 2nd TD of the day and his 3rd multi-rushing game of the season.



He is the 1st @NFL player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to produce 3 multi-rushing TD games within the first 4 games of a season and the 10th to do so overall.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/MRNkVMjRpc — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 2, 2022

Marquez Valdes Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

MVS has been quiet for the Chiefs this year like most of their receivers and their high-flying offense has not been worse for it. The team promised to spread the ball around and that’s exactly what they’re doing. However, Valdes Scantling totaled 5 targets in this game, coming down with three of them for 63 yards. His biggest play came in the 2nd quarter with the Chiefs up 14-3 and driving. Patrick Mahomes threw a beautiful ball to a seemingly covered MVS, who came down with it with outstretched arms, setting the Chiefs up deep in Bucs territory on a drive that put them up 21-3.

MVS makes the acrobatic catch for 36 yards!



: #KCvsTB on NBC

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/o84hsBqv8I pic.twitter.com/vSx9s05OU7 — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2022

Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints

Here is this week’s obligatory Taysom Hill mention. We will never escape him. Even on a different continent, Taysom arrives all the same. The NFL’s London slate kicked off on Sunday with the Vikings and Saints who treated the UK to a tight game ending in a last-second field goal. Let’s hope this weekend’s game between the Packers and Giants is a little more lopsided. Hill returned after missing week 3 with a rib injury, which continues to limit him in practice. He carried the ball five times for 21 yards and a touchdown that put the Saints in front early in the fourth quarter, 22-19. The touchdown was as simple as it gets, with the Saints loading up on the line and Hill getting into the end zone practically untouched.

That’s it for this week’s Old Friends! Be sure to check in next week to keep up with former Packers around the league, and stay tuned for all our coverage of this weekend’s matchup, including our halftime chat on Twitter Spaces @acmepackingco.