SB Nation Reacts: Week 5 Results

We asked and you answered. Below are the results from the Week 5 SB Nation Reacts surveys, both on the national level and from Acme Packing Company itself. According to you, the run defense is the real problem in Green Bay.

National Results

The national voters are already 0-1 as they picked the Denver Broncos to win on Thursday Night Football in a game that ended as an Indianapolis Colts “win” in one of the more disgusting games of the season. Unsurprisingly, the national vote also has the Packers beating the New York Giants in London in Week 5. This will be the first time in the history of the London games that two teams will face off with an above .500 record.

Acme Packing Company results

Despite the win last week, confidence is trending south in the Packers’ direction as a football team. That’ll happen when a third-string rookie quarterback takes you into overtime in his first game in the NFL.

Personally, I thought this race was going to be less one-sided. 65 percent of you think that Yosh Nijman should move to right tackle while only 10 percent of you believe that current starting right tackle Elgton Jenkins should stay at the position. Both the stats and film are saying that Jenkins is having a hard time flipping to the right side in 2022 after a stellar half-season at left tackle in 2021 before his ACL tear.

Despite all of the off-coverage, only two percent of fans think the pass defense is the Packers’ biggest weakness so far this season. 67 percent of you said that the run defense was the bigger problem, over twice the amount of the next highest-voted option — the passing offense. With running back Saquon Barkley on the schedule this week, it’ll be pretty clear if Green Bay has or hasn’t made adjustments. For what it’s worth, first-round defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt missed practice on Thursday and was limited on Wednesday due to an injury.

Despite the fact that fans are losing some confidence in the team, Packers fans are still expecting three wins out of their next four games. Those games are against the New York Giants, New York Jets, Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills, all at different stadiums. Only the game against the Jets will be at Lambeau Field. The Bills game is the final game remaining on the Packers’ schedule where the team is expected to be an underdog. The only other time Green Bay has been an underdog this season was in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With so many fans stating that the run defense is the biggest problem with the team so far in 2022, it should not be a surprise that the defensive line is viewed as the team’s biggest liability on that side of the ball. Aside from nose tackle Kenny Clark, who is having yet another Pro Bowl season, defensive ends Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry have combined for just two tackles for loss this season. The lack of penetration plays from the interior has been apparent and has hurt the team in the run game.

