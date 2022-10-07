 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Giants with Keegan Abdoo

It’s time to stop Saquon Barkley.

By justis.mosqueda
Chicago Bears v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda was joined for this week’s Intercepted by Next Gen Stats’ Keegan Aboo, who was able to share some valuable stats about the Packers this season. Giants fans are all in on this year’s team but quarterback Daniel Jones’ injury could be the difference in this game, as he’s rushing at a rate that is rarely seen at the NFL level. That is...unless running back Saquon Barkley takes over.

