5 Giants did not travel to London to play the Packers

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the following players did not travel with the New York Giants to London on Thursday: receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf.) The players themselves are not surprising, as they were on the team’s injury report before they made the trip overseas, but the volume of players who didn’t make the trip is problematic. With five players already unofficially ruled out for Sunday’s action against the Green Bay Packers, the Giants only have two inactive spots left before their injured players start to eat into their 46-man gameday roster.

Golladay, Mondeaux, Ojulari and Flott have been absent from practice all week. Toney practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday but was a non-participant on Thursday. Golladay and Toney are just two of the four Giants receivers on the injury report including Richie James (ankle), who was a non-participant on Wednesday and a limited participant on Thursday, and rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), who was a limited participant on both days.

The team will also be out two key defenders, Flott, who started for the team in Weeks 2 and 3, and Ojulari, who started the last two weeks. Mondeaux has only played 37 total snaps this season.

Beyond the players already mentioned, six others who were listed as limited participants in practice this week traveled with the Giants: quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle), defensive back Julian Love (concussion), defensive back Nick McCloud (hamstring), defensive back Fabian Moreau (foot), offensive lineman Evan Neal (neck) and Leonard Williams (knee.) Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is going through the league’s concussion protocol, also traveled with the team. Jones, Love, Neal and Williams are starters for the team while Moreau has stepped in place of Flott since Flott’s injury in Week 3.

To say the Giants have injury problems going into this Week 5 matchup is an understatement. Keep an eye on the participation of their players at the receiver and defensive back positions on Friday, the team’s final practice of the week. That’s where cluster injuries could force green players into playing time.