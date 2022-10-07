Packers Injury Report: S Adrian Amos listed as questionable vs Giants

The Green Bay Packers have officially listed three players as questionable heading into their Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants: safety Adrian Amos (concussion), safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quadriceps.) Amos left Week 4’s action with a concussion and was replaced by Rudy Ford, who will make his first start as a Packer if Amos cannot clear concussion protocol by kickoff. Carpenter and Wyatt are reserves who have played very few defensive snaps this season.

#Packers-#Giants injury report: QB Daniel Jones will play; seven Giants are out. Packers S Adrian Amos (concussion) is questionable. pic.twitter.com/WAtvyyMYIO — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) October 7, 2022

Despite limited participation throughout the week, tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee), tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) and center Josh Myers (foot) were not given injury statuses by the team on Friday and are expected to play against the Giants. The same is also true of cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has missed most of the last two Packers games with a groin injury. Alexander was a full participant in both Thursday and Friday practices for Green Bay. With Alexander back in the lineup, cornerback Rasul Douglas should move back to the slot, allowing Keisean Nixon to stay fresh for key special teams snaps.

On the flip side, the Giants have officially ruled out seven players already, meaning that they do not need to add a single name to their gameday inactives. The team will not have a single healthy scratch in Week 5 unless they make some last-minute roster moves before the game. The Giants ruled out defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion) and receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) with injuries. Starting defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) was also given a questionable status on Friday, meaning there’s a chance New York won’t even have enough players to fill out a full gameday roster.

Ojulari has started the Giants’ last two games, while Taylor entered last week’s game when starting quarterback Daniel Jones left with an ankle injury. Taylor and Robinson, unlike Toney, Golladay, Mondeaux, Ojulari and Flott, traveled with the team to London. On paper, New York will only have three receivers available for the game: Richie James, Darius Slayton and David Sills. The team can elevate a receiver from the practice squad as one of their two elevations for Week 5, but they will likely have to exhaust one of those spots for quarterback Davis Webb to play as Jones’ backup now that Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday.