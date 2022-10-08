 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 6 Schedule: Wisconsin enters new era behind Jim Leonhard

With Paul Chryst gone, Leonhard has a chance to prove that he deserves the full-time head coaching gig in 2023.

By Evan "Tex" Western
It’s the start of a new era for Wisconsin football. On Sunday, following an embarrassing home loss to Illinois, the university fired head coach Paul Chryst, elevating defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to interim head coach. This afternoon, Leonhard will lead his players into a stadium that has been a house of horrors for the Badgers over the years, as they visit Northwestern at Ryan Field.

While not one of the most exciting games on the schedule today, that contest has plenty of intrigue. The same can be said for the annual Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma, which is surprisingly being played today between two unranked teams. In fact, the last time both programs were unranked heading into this game was back in 1998, a 34-3 Texas victory.

Perhaps the best matchup on paper comes out west, where 18th-ranked UCLA hosts #11 Utah. Other ranked games feature TCU and upstart Kansas in the Big XII and Tennessee-LSU in the SEC.

So join us all day for college football as we get ready to get up early for Packers-Giants on Sunday morning!

CFB Week 6 Saturday Schedule

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
Texas Oklahoma 12:00 PM ABC Cotton Bowl Dallas, TX
#4 Michigan Indiana 12:00 PM FOX Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN
#8 Tennessee LSU 12:00 PM ESPN Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
#17 TCU #19 Kansas 12:00 PM FS1 Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, KS
Missouri Florida 12:00 PM ESPNU Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
Purdue Maryland 12:00 PM BTN SECU Stadium College Park, MD
South Florida #23 Cincinnati 2:30 PM ESPN+ Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH
Auburn #2 Georgia 3:30 PM CBS Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
#11 Utah #18 UCLA 3:30 PM FOX Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
Texas Tech #7 Oklahoma State 3:30 PM FS1 Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
Wisconsin Northwestern 3:30 PM BTN Ryan Field Evanston, IL
#3 Ohio State Michigan State 4:00 PM ABC Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
#9 Ole Miss Vanderbilt 4:00 PM SEC Network FirstBank Stadium Nashville, TN
#21 Washington Arizona State 4:00 PM Pac-12 Network Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ
#5 Clemson Boston College 7:30 PM ABC Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, MA
Washington State #6 USC 7:30 PM FOX LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
#16 BYU Notre Dame 7:30 PM NBC Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
#20 Kansas State Iowa State 7:30 PM ESPNU Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
Iowa Illinois 7:30 PM BTN Memorial Stadium Champaign, IL
Army #15 Wake Forest 7:30 PM ACC Regional Truist Field Winston-Salem, NC
Texas A&M #1 Alabama 8:00 PM CBS Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
#12 Oregon Arizona State 9:00 PM Pac-12 Network Arizona Stadium Tucson, AZ

