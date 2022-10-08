College Football Week 6 Schedule: Wisconsin enters new era behind Jim Leonhard

It’s the start of a new era for Wisconsin football. On Sunday, following an embarrassing home loss to Illinois, the university fired head coach Paul Chryst, elevating defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to interim head coach. This afternoon, Leonhard will lead his players into a stadium that has been a house of horrors for the Badgers over the years, as they visit Northwestern at Ryan Field.

While not one of the most exciting games on the schedule today, that contest has plenty of intrigue. The same can be said for the annual Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma, which is surprisingly being played today between two unranked teams. In fact, the last time both programs were unranked heading into this game was back in 1998, a 34-3 Texas victory.

Perhaps the best matchup on paper comes out west, where 18th-ranked UCLA hosts #11 Utah. Other ranked games feature TCU and upstart Kansas in the Big XII and Tennessee-LSU in the SEC.

So join us all day for college football as we get ready to get up early for Packers-Giants on Sunday morning!