NFL Week 5 Sunday Schedule: Packers-Giants kicks off a full day of football from London

For the second straight week, the NFL starts off its Sunday with an early game from London, but for the first time in history, the Green Bay Packers are one of the teams participating. The Packers “host” the New York Giants as two legendary franchises meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today to open up week five.

That will start off a full day of football that will culminate with an AFC West matchup on Sunday Night Football. In that contest, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders, who will look to snap a three-game losing streak. In fact, the Raiders have beaten the Chiefs just twice in the teams’ last 15 games, a stretch that dates back into the 2014 season.

Of course, those are hardly the only games taking place today, as 12 other contests will kick off in the normal 1 PM and 4 PM Easten time slots. Here’s the full schedule of games and keep it here for your Sunday open thread after the Packers and Giants wrap up.

Enjoy the full day of football!