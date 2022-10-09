 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 5 Sunday Schedule: Packers-Giants kicks off a full day of football from London

A full day of football awaits NFL fans today.

By Evan "Tex" Western
For the second straight week, the NFL starts off its Sunday with an early game from London, but for the first time in history, the Green Bay Packers are one of the teams participating. The Packers “host” the New York Giants as two legendary franchises meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today to open up week five.

That will start off a full day of football that will culminate with an AFC West matchup on Sunday Night Football. In that contest, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders, who will look to snap a three-game losing streak. In fact, the Raiders have beaten the Chiefs just twice in the teams’ last 15 games, a stretch that dates back into the 2014 season.

Of course, those are hardly the only games taking place today, as 12 other contests will kick off in the normal 1 PM and 4 PM Easten time slots. Here’s the full schedule of games and keep it here for your Sunday open thread after the Packers and Giants wrap up.

Enjoy the full day of football!

NFL Week 5 Sunday

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
New York Giants Green Bay Packers 9:30 AM NFL Network Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, England
Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS Highmark Stadium Buffalo, NY
Miami Dolphins New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Los Angeles Chargers Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH
Tennessee Titans Washington Commanders 1:00 PM CBS FedEx Field Landover, MD
Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL
Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Detroit Lions New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Seattle Seahawks New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
San Francisco 49ers Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM CBS Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Philadelphia Eagles Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO

