The Repack: Packers take a painful 27-22 loss to the Giants in a London collapse

After building a 17-3 lead, the Green Bay Packers were outscored 24-5 in the final two and a half quarters of their inaugural game overseas. How bad is the defense? What’s up with the Packers’ weird roster construction? What’s wrong with Aaron Rodgers? APC’s Justis Mosqueda and Evan “Tex” Western attempt to answer these questions on this week’s The Repack.

