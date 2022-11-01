Packers will induct Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton into Hall of Fame in 2023

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that they will induct both former receiver Jordy Nelson and former guard Josh Sitton into the Packers’ Hall of Fame next year. There will be a banquet for the event, scheduled for August 31st, 2023, at Lambeau Field.

Both players were members of the 2010 team that won Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nelson played 10 seasons for the Packers while Sitton played eight.

Nelson was originally drafted in the second round by Green Bay in 2008 out of Kansas State and was able to post a Pro Bowl season in 2014. The following year, Nelson tore his ACL in the preseason but bounced back by leading the league in touchdown receptions and was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts. In total, Nelson recorded 550 receptions (fourth in Packers history) for 7,848 yards (sixth) and 69 touchdowns (third) with Green Bay.

Sitton was drafted in the fourth round in that same 2008 draft class out of Central Florida. Developing into a starter by his second season in the league, Sitton was able to earn either a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro nod in every season during a four-year stretch from 2012 to 2015. Despite his level of play, the Packers let him go in 2016 during final cuts. This led to Sitton signing with the rival Chicago Bears and eventually the Miami Dolphins, where he ended his career.

Like Sitton, Nelson finished up his career elsewhere, suiting up for the Oakland Raiders in 2018. Nelson retired as a Packer in August of 2019 while Sitton retired as a Packer in December of that year.