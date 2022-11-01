Packers release RB Patrick Taylor from 53, OLB Kobe Jones from practice squad

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that the team has released running back Patrick Taylor from their 53-man roster. This brings the Packers’ roster number down to 51 players, with the expectation that running back Kylin Hill (physically unable to perform) will be activated later this week. Head coach Matt LaFleur also hinted on Monday that the team could activate inside linebacker Krys Barnes (injured reserve) for action this week with starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell dealing with a knee injury.

The Packers also released outside linebacker Kobe Jones. Jones was with the team through training camp and was even elevated last week to play against the Buffalo Bills. For whatever reason, they chose him to be the odd man out on the practice squad. Sitting at 15 players on their practice squad now, Green Bay will have the opportunity to re-sign Taylor back to the practice squad if he passes through waivers on Wednesday. Taylor started the season on the Packers’ practice squad before being elevated twice and then promoted to the 53-man roster. The team may call up Taylor one more time in 2022 without having to activate him to the 53-man roster.

There were no corresponding roster moves named at the practice squad level at the time of Jones’ release, which means that Taylor’s return to the practice squad is likely the plan for the team. Aside from Jones, the team rosters outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton on the practice squad. Hamilton was elevated in Week 7 to play against the Washington Commanders as the Packers have looked at alternatives to Jonathan Garvin in recent weeks. Garvin, typically the team’s second-string pass-rusher, has been a healthy scratch in back-to-back weeks with different practice squadders at the position getting gameday nods. As it stands today, it looks like the 2020 seventh-round pick’s days are numbered, if the Packers can find his replacement.

Five Packers, other than Hill and Barnes, could return to the team in-season: outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (injured reserve), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (injured reserve), receiver Randall Cobb (injured reserve), safety Vernon Scott (injured reserve) and offensive tackle Caleb Jones (non-football illness.) Any of their activations could be what knocks Garvin off the roster.