Packers work out 3 defenders on Tuesday

According to the league transaction report acquired by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Green Bay Packers brought in the following players for workouts on Tuesday: defensive lineman Austin Faoliu, pass-rusher Charles Snowden and defensive lineman Jordan Williams. The Packers also opened up a practice squad spot on Tuesday with the release of outside linebacker Kobe Jones, who was elevated for Green Bay’s Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills, but the team hasn’t announced the signing of any of the three tryouts, at least as of yet.

Snowden is the only outside linebacker of the bunch and was measured in at 6’6” and change and 243 pounds at the NFL combine in 2021. The former basketball player developed into an All-ACC player at Virginia before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears. He played two games for the Bears as a rookie, recording six defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps in a two-week span. His only defensive snaps have actually come against the Packers. Snowden has been a free agent since his release in August but has worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Like Snowden, Faoliu was also a 2021 draft prospect. The former Oregon Duck made 124 tackles over 43 games in his college career but weighed in at just 287 pounds at his pro day, limiting the teams who would take a chance on the undersized defensive lineman. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent most of the 2021 season on the practice squad. He did get a chance to play 13 defensive snaps in a single game last year but was also waived this past August.

Jordan Williams is a DT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 456 out of 1459 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/4C2C4uSjrO #RAS https://t.co/Zqsd5KRr5t pic.twitter.com/bToTt57UT5 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

Williams started his college career at Clemson before transferring in 2021 to Virginia Tech for playing time. In total, he was able to record 6.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 72 tackles in college. Williams signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Last month, he had a workout with the Cleveland Browns.