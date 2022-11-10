Among the discussion topics swirling around the Green Bay Packers this week is whether the team should give Jordan Love playing time over the second half of the season. Generally, the assumption is that the team will keep playing Aaron Rodgers until they are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, at the very least.

However, the Packers need to get looks at other young players besides Love. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker has been on the field plenty, but his fellow Georgia teammate and first-round pick, Devonte Wyatt, has barely cracked the lineup. Likewise, Christian Watson could use some more snaps and tape, though the reason for his general lack of playing time is injury-related rather than a coach’s decision.

Still, the coaching staff must draw a balance between going all-in into player evaluation mode and still trying to win games while there is a theoretical chance of making the postseason. Injuries up and down the roster may force their hands, however, as the 17-player injury report on Wednesday paints a picture of where this team stands at the midway point of the season.

JJ Enagbare will be seeing starter’s reps following Rashan Gary’s ACL tear. Watson will surely see more snaps with Romeo Doubs down for a few weeks and Sammy Watkins still dealing with nagging issues. Wyatt is about the only one of these players whose position group has not been hit hard by injury (yet), but some recent reps of his should force the team to give him more snaps regardless of the standings.

At some point, however, the switch will have to flip. Just don’t expect the team to reach for it while they’re still technically alive in the playoff hunt.

