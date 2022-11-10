Thursday Night Football, Week 10: Falcons vs. Panthers picks & TV broadcast details

Tonight, week 10 of the NFL’s 2022 schedule gets underway with a divisional battle in the NFC South on Thursday Night Football. That division is arguably the worst in the NFL this season, with no team being over .500 after nine weeks, but at least that means that the teams involved all have something to play for at this point.

This evening’s game is between the Atlanta Falcons, one of the two teams tied for the division lead, and the Carolina Panthers, who are in sole possession of last place. However, these squads are separated by just two games in the standings and a Panthers win would keep them very much alive in the division race.

Interestingly, these two teams’ first meeting of 2022 came in week 8, meaning that they will play both of their head-to-head matchups just 11 days apart. That previous matchup was a bizarre game — Carolina scored a Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the game to tie, but a celebration penalty pushed back the extra point, which went wide and sent the contest to overtime. Atlanta went on to win with a field goal after Carolina kicker Eddy Pineiro missed again in extra time, this time from just 32 yards.

Can tonight’s game live up to that craziness? Tune in to find out and check out our game picks below.

WHO?

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-7)

WHEN?

Thursday, November 10, 2022

8:15 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, North Carolina

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Online Streaming

NFL+ app

Prime Video app

APC Game Picks

