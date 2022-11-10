Packers Film Room: Taking a Look at Samori Toure

The Green Bay Packers seventh-round rookie wide receiver Samori Toure has seen an increased snap count in recent weeks with the injuries to Green Bay’s receiving corps. While his playing time might continue to be limited with receiver Christian Watson clearing concussion tests, Toure has shown flashes in the Packers' offense. He seems to be one of the few who are on the same page with quarterback Aaron Rodgers when plays break down and he has 4.43 speed to challenge defenses deep.

Green Bay used Toure in a bunch of different roles against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. They trusted him to both block and receive on RPOs, used him as a clear out, and even used him as the jet sweep guy. Toure hasn’t had a breakout game, but it’s clear the Packers are starting to get more comfortable with him in the offense.

Blocking

If you’re going to play in the LaFleur offense, you have to block as a receiver. Toure doesn’t have the biggest frame at 6’1” and 191 lbs, but he is an eager blocker and makes up for it in effort. He’s continually in a good position, breaks down, and makes solid contact in the open field to help create space for ball carriers.

Intermediate Routes

The Packers have used Toure predominantly on deep and intermediate routes. While he has displayed the ability to win vertically, he does have a tendency to drift on his intermediate routes. The feet are efficient, but he could use a little more burst and explosion that can be gained in an NFL offseason as he comes out of his breaks.

Vertical Routes

Toure won a couple of times on vertical routes down the seam against the Lions. On one occasion, Aaron Rodgers underthrew him. On the other, Rodgers missed him entirely on what would have been a touchdown.

Toure might not be a world-beater at this stage, but there’s no doubt Rodgers will see that he has won vertically on film and has tracked with him on scramble drills. As they build more trust together, Toure could be a surprise contributor in the offense and help manufacture some explosive plays downfield.