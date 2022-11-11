APC Week 10 NFL Picks: Packers are home underdogs for the first time in 2022

For the first time in a month, the Green Bay Packers are back at Lambeau Field after spending the last five games playing in five different stadiums. That stretch has resulted in five straight losses, stretching from the team’s game in London against the New York Giants to last Sunday’s defeat in Detroit.

Some home cooking would be welcome for this team, especially with back-to-back games against playoff contenders in the span of five days. This Sunday, the Packers host the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys before welcoming the 5-3 Tennessee Titans in for Thursday Night Football in week 11.

Green Bay could well be underdogs in both of those games after being favored in every home game of 2022. In fact, the last time the Packers were home underdogs — and in fact the only time that has been the case with Matt LaFleur as head coach — was in week 12 of 2021, when the Los Angeles Rams visited as two-point favorites despite the Packers having a better record coming into the contest. Green Bay won that game 36-28, and it was not as close as the final score made it appear.

This week, however, the Cowboys have a bigger spread in their favor, with sportsbooks seeing them as 4.5 or 5 points better as of this point.

Can the Packers cover that spread or pull off an outright upset? Check out APC’s picks for that game and all of the games across the NFL below.