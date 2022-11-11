Friday Cheese Curds: Johnathan Abram represents the Packers’ changing expectations

The Packers were once thought to be a landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr. as he worked to make a comeback from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. Instead, they ended up as the lucky waiver claimants for the services of former Raiders safety Johnathan Abram.

This isn’t even so much about Abram (who, for the record, isn’t going to save or even help the Packers’ defense all that much), but just an observation about changing expectations. Not long ago we wondered if, when, and how the Packers could upgrade their offense for their final playoff push. Now they’re making claims on a safety who couldn’t even make it to his fifth-year option, much less finish out his rookie contract, with the team that drafted him.

Life comes at you fast, I guess, and now the Packers are getting a taste of what it’s like to be on (or close to) the outside looking in as the league turns its attention toward the playoffs.

Some interesting nuggets in here, including the fact that Johnathan Abram and former Raiders teammate Keisean Nixon have the same tattoo.

What will Abram bring to the Packers’ defense? Not much they don’t already have, but it could mean a chance to see Darnell Savage in the slot.

