Packers Injury Report: ILB De’Vondre Campbell ruled out vs Cowboys

Four players were ruled out against the Dallas Cowboys by the Green Bay Packers on Friday. Those players are inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee.) Doubs reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain while Stokes is apparently out for the remainder of the season, so those designations did not come by surprise.

The tough pill to swallow is that Campbell is going to miss another game. Campbell, a 2021 First-Team All-Pro, is the defense’s signal-caller. Last week, he was replaced by Isaiah McDuffie, who was benched quickly for Krys Barnes. Barnes (concussion) left the game on Sunday and is currently listed as doubtful on the injury report, which means that McDuffie could very well be pushed into the starting lineup again in this must-win game. Earlier this week, Campbell stated that he had no torn ligaments or structural damage to his knee.

Two other players were listed as questionable by the Packers today: left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and receiver Amari Rodgers (quadricep.) Bakhtiari’s status will likely come down to how he feels at game time, as his players have admitted learning only 90 minutes prior to games this season that he won’t be in the lineup. Last week, Bakhtiari played the entire first half but only the two-minute drill in the second half against the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers’ injury is one that the team could not afford. Doubs is out. Randall Cobb is on injured reserve. Sammy Watkins is dealing with a knee. Allen Lazard has been dealing with a shoulder. Christian Watson has been pulled out of back-to-back games. The only receiver on the Packers’ roster who hasn’t been on the injury report this week is seventh-round rookie Samori Toure.

On Dallas’ side of the injury report, off-ball linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) has officially been ruled out after being a non-participant in practice all week. Starting running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was the sole player listed as questionable by the team. Elliott suited up for every practice leading up to this game but was a limited participant the entire week.