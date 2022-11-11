Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Cowboys with RJ Ochoa

RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys, Acme Packing Company’s sister site covering the Dallas Cowboys, stopped by this week to talk to Justis Mosqueda about the upcoming Packers-Cowboys game that all but southern California and Arizona will be watching this week. The conversation starts where it had to start for this game: Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers.

Throughout the week, it seems as though both sides have been extending each other an olive branch when they were given the opportunity to talk about McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field. Does that take some of the bite out of the matchup? With the Packers in a downward spiral, does this even feel like Green Bay’s “Super Bowl” this season?

After talking all things McCarthy and Rodgers, it’s time to talk about the actual matchups in the game. 17 players were on the injury report for the Packers on Wednesday, but only seven players were given Sunday statuses on Friday. Meanwhile, Dallas is as fresh as they’re going to be for the remainder of the season as they’re coming off of a bye week. Oh, by the way, Green Bay has a quick turnaround after this game as they’ll play the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

Timestamps

1:30: How are Dallas Cowboys fans feeling about this game?

8:00: Mike McCarthy + Aaron Rodgers talk

25:30: Packers offense vs Cowboys defense

38:00: Packers defense vs Cowboys offense

49:30: Score predictions

