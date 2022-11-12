 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 11 Schedule: Alabama-Ole Miss and TCU-Texas headline

This week doesn’t have quite the slate of games as last Saturday, but there are still a few intriguing games to watch.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Ole Miss v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Last Saturday, college football fans got their first 1 vs. 2 matchup (at least according to the AP Poll) in three years. That game was a bit of a dud, with Georgia trouncing Tennessee, but instead it was Alabama-LSU that delivered the game of the week with the Tigers delivering a thrilling overtime victory.

Now sitting with two losses, the Crimson Tide stay on the road and will face another ranked SEC West team in Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s squad sits a half-game up on Alabama in the division standings and they are one of just three SEC teams with one loss overall (joining Georgia and Tennessee). Can they make it two straight losses for Alabama and give them a third loss for the first time since 2010?

In prime time, the Big XII has an in-state rivalry game between ranked teams this week as Texas hosts a TCU squad that is currently 9-0 and has climbed all the way to a #4 ranking. Quarterback Max Duggan has been tremendously efficient for the Horned Frogs this season while running back Kendre Miller is an explosive running threat.

The final rivalry game to mention this week is the battle for the Heartland Trophy back in the Big Ten. Wisconsin and Iowa have both disappointed this season, but both programs sit in a 4-way tie for second place in the Big Ten West at 3-3. The winner of this week’s game not only gets to keep a giant bronze bull, but also all but eliminates the other from the division title conversation.

It should be a fun day around college football today, so kick back and join us in the comments here as we follow along with all of the action.

CFB Week 11 Saturday

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
#20 Notre Dame Navy 11:00 AM ABC M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD
Missouri #5 Tennessee 11:00 AM CBS Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
Indiana #2 Ohio State 11:00 AM FOX Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
LSU Arkansas 11:00 AM ESPN Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
Purdue #21 Illinois 11:00 AM ESPN2 Memorial Stadium Champaign, IL
Oklahoma West Virginia 11:00 AM FS1 Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
Vanderbilt #24 Kentucky 11:00 AM SEC Network Kroger Field Lexington, KY
Nebraska #3 Michigan 2:30 PM ABC Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
#9 Alabama #11 Ole Miss 2:30 PM CBS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
Maryland #14 Penn State 2:30 PM FOX Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
Louisville #10 Clemson 2:30 PM ESPN Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
#22 UCF #17 Tulane 2:30 PM ESPN2 Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
Wisconsin Iowa 2:30 PM FS1 Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
Boston College #16 NC State 2:30 PM ACC Network Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC
#25 Washington #6 Oregon 6:00 PM FOX Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR
#1 Georgia Mississippi State 6:00 PM ESPN Davis Wade Stadium Starkville, MS
#19 Kansas State Baylor 6:00 PM FS1 McLane Stadium Waco, TX
#4 TCU #18 Texas 6:30 PM ABC DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
#15 North Carolina Wake Forest 6:30 PM ESPN2 Truist Stadium Winston-Salem, NC
#23 Florida State Syracuse 7:00 PM ACC Network JMA Wireless Dome Syracuse, NY
Stanford #13 Utah 9:00 PM ESPN Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
Arizona #12 UCLA 9:30 PM FOX Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA

