College Football Week 11 Schedule: Alabama-Ole Miss and TCU-Texas headline

Last Saturday, college football fans got their first 1 vs. 2 matchup (at least according to the AP Poll) in three years. That game was a bit of a dud, with Georgia trouncing Tennessee, but instead it was Alabama-LSU that delivered the game of the week with the Tigers delivering a thrilling overtime victory.

Now sitting with two losses, the Crimson Tide stay on the road and will face another ranked SEC West team in Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s squad sits a half-game up on Alabama in the division standings and they are one of just three SEC teams with one loss overall (joining Georgia and Tennessee). Can they make it two straight losses for Alabama and give them a third loss for the first time since 2010?

In prime time, the Big XII has an in-state rivalry game between ranked teams this week as Texas hosts a TCU squad that is currently 9-0 and has climbed all the way to a #4 ranking. Quarterback Max Duggan has been tremendously efficient for the Horned Frogs this season while running back Kendre Miller is an explosive running threat.

The final rivalry game to mention this week is the battle for the Heartland Trophy back in the Big Ten. Wisconsin and Iowa have both disappointed this season, but both programs sit in a 4-way tie for second place in the Big Ten West at 3-3. The winner of this week’s game not only gets to keep a giant bronze bull, but also all but eliminates the other from the division title conversation.

It should be a fun day around college football today, so kick back and join us in the comments here as we follow along with all of the action.