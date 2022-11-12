Calling Our Shots: APC’s most specific predictions for Week 10

Our specific predictions for last week had a rough outing. Tex was well on his way to a correct prediction after Romeo Doubs opened the game with a big catch. Unfortunately, he was also injured on the very same play. Meanwhile, Christian Watson was also banged up throughout the game, but he probably wouldn’t have touched 100 yards anyway.

Will we fare better this week? Well, probably not, but that’s half the fun.

What’s your hyper-specific prediction for Week 10?

Paul Noonan: The Packers will score 0 points against Dallas.

Rcon14: Rodgers will have two turnovers

The combination of elite pass rush and ball-hawking secondary mixed with the Packers' banged-up and bad receiving corps is asking for disaster. I think Paul just might be right here, and I think the turnovers will play into that. Not that I’d imagine Green Bay would be moving the ball much without them.

Tex Western: KaVontae Turpin has a big punt return

The Packers’ punt coverage has been much better this season, in part because of Keisean Nixon and Rudy Ford as the flyers (no longer called “gunners”). However, Nixon will be playing a lot of defensive snaps as the slot corner with Eric Stokes out and Ford might even get a little run as a dime back. That could mean they get subbed out on the occasional punt, which would make the unit less reliable.

Then there are the Cowboys, who have the league’s top punt returner in rookie KaVontae Turpin out of TCU. Among qualifying players (at least 1.5 returns per game) Turpin’s 14.7-yard average is more than a full yard better than the second-place return man, while only one team (Atlanta) has a better DVOA from their punt return team. I bet that Turpin either takes one to the house or at least has a major field position-flipping return of 30 yards or more on Sunday.

Jon Meerdink: Michael Gallup will have his best game of the season so far

Gallup has been working more in the slot this year than he did in 2020 and 2021, and with that position in flux for the Packers this week, I think he has a breakout game. His season high is just 49 yards, so the bar isn’t all that high, but I think you can count on him to pass that mark this week.