Packers bring up three from practice squad for week 10, send Eric Stokes to IR

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster transactions to give them a full roster for Sunday's week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys. One or two of these moves was expected, but the others come as a bit of a surprise.

In unsurprising news, the Packers placed cornerback Eric Stokes on injured reserve on Saturday. Stokes' season is likely over after suffering significant knee and ankle injuries last week in Detroit and this move all but assures that will be the case. Interestingly, he is the only player to go to IR on Saturday, as the team elected to keep Romeo Doubs on the 53-man roster despite his high ankle sprain.

Taking Stokes' place on the 53 is fellow cornerback Corey Ballantine, who has been promoted from the practice squad. Look for Ballantine to help out on special teams and as an emergency depth option at corner with Stokes and Shemar Jean-Charles both unavailable.

The Packers also used their two available practice squad elevations for Sunday's game, one coming as a surprise and the other being relatively predictable. With Rashan Gary now on injured reserve, the Packers need depth on the edge and have elevated Ladarius Hamilton to help in that area.

While that move was more predictable, the elevation of kicker Ramiz Ahmed is less so. Ahmed is expected to handle kickoffs on Sunday, according to SI.com's Bill Huber, and to serve as insurance in case veteran Mason Crosby has any issues. Crosby was limited in practice throughout the week but did not end up with an injury status on the Friday injury report. Still, the move suggests that the team does not see him as being ready to handle a full workload this weekend.

Notable in these moves is the absence of any wide receiver promotions or elevations. That means that the Packers will go into Sunday with five wide outs available: Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Samori Toure, and Amari Rodgers.