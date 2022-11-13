Packers vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Green Bay Packers will welcome former head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys to Lambeau Field on Sunday. The 3-6 Packers desperately need a win.
But the injury report is lengthy. De’Vondre Campbell was ruled out with a knee injury, along with Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle). Krys Barnes is doubtful for Sunday, and David Bakhtiari is questionable, as is Amari Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers is expected to play, but is dealing with a right thumb injury.
You can find all the information you need on Sunday’s game below.
WHO?
Dallas Cowboys (6-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-6)
WHEN?
Sunday, November 13, 2022
3:25 PM Central Time
WHERE?
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, Wisconsin
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channel: FOX
Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
TV Broadcast Map
Radio Broadcast
Packers Radio Network
SiriusXM 82 or 227
Online Streaming
NFL+ app (where game is available in local markets)
NFL Sunday Ticket (where game is not available in local markets)
WHAT ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Point spread: Cowboys favored by 4.5 points
Over/under total: 43
Last Meeting
2019 Week 5: Packers 34, @Cowboys 24
All-Time Head-to-Head Record
Regular season: Packers lead 16-13
Postseason: Tied 4-4
