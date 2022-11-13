Packers vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Green Bay Packers will welcome former head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys to Lambeau Field on Sunday. The 3-6 Packers desperately need a win.

But the injury report is lengthy. De’Vondre Campbell was ruled out with a knee injury, along with Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle). Krys Barnes is doubtful for Sunday, and David Bakhtiari is questionable, as is Amari Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers is expected to play, but is dealing with a right thumb injury.

You can find all the information you need on Sunday’s game below.

WHO?

Dallas Cowboys (6-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-6)

WHEN?

Sunday, November 13, 2022

3:25 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 82 or 227

Online Streaming

NFL+ app (where game is available in local markets)

NFL Sunday Ticket (where game is not available in local markets)

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Cowboys favored by 4.5 points

Over/under total: 43

Last Meeting

2019 Week 5: Packers 34, @Cowboys 24

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 16-13

Postseason: Tied 4-4