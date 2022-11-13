NFL Week 10 Sunday Schedule: Seahawks & Bucs make league’s first trip to Germany

The NFL’s trips to London have wrapped up for the 2022 season, but that does not mean the league is done with games overseas. On this fine Week 10 Sunday, the league will put on its first-ever game in continental Europe, with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

This game is the first of four that the NFL has agreed to put on in Germany, which will bounce between Munich and Frankfurt in the coming years. The choice of stadium is a logical one for the NFL, as Allianz Arena has a capacity of just over 75,000 — well within the range of many NFL stadiums.

Following that contest, there are a few particularly interesting games on the schedule for NFL fans. In the early games, the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills will face each other, with both teams holding leads in their divisions and carrying Super Bowl aspirations. Then the Packers host the Cowboys in the big late game as Mike McCarthy makes his first trip back to Green Bay after his firing back in 2018.

Join us all day long for this week’s games and enjoy all of the action!