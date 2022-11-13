Kickoff is nearly here between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. The two legendary NFL franchises meet on Sunday of week 10 at Lambeau Field, with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy making his first return visit to Green Bay since the Packers fired him late in the 2018 season.

McCarthy’s return brings an interesting personal storyline to a game that needs a bit of juice thanks to the Packers’ rough start. The 3-6 record through nine games puts the Packers well behind in the race for a Wild Card playoff spot, as they are chasing a number of other teams in the NFC. Instead of this game being between top NFC contenders, Green Bay is scrambling to try to salvage what slim hopes remain of their season.

Join us here throughout today’s game as we follow along and see if the Packers can finally get back in the win column after losing five straight games.

Live Updates from Packers Media