Packers Week 10 Inactives: David Bakhtiari in, Ezekiel Elliott out

Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, questionable) and receiver Amari Rodgers (quadricep, questionable) will give it a go against the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier in the week, the Green Bay Packers had already ruled out inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee) from competition against Dallas due to injury.

Along with the four players who were listed as out on Friday, inside linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), tackle Luke Tenuta, tackle Rasheed Walker and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford won’t play against the Cowboys. Barnes was listed as doubtful coming into the weekend and was expected to replace Campbell as the team’s starting inside linebacker opposite Quay Walker if he could play in this game. Instead, Isaiah McDuffie, who was benched last week after recording his first NFL start, will fill in that role. Behind McDuffie is Eric Wilson, a special teams contributor who was signed off of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in Week 5.

On Saturday, the Packers announced that they had elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed and outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad for this game. This will mark Ahmed’s regular-season debut at the NFL level. He is expected to handle kickoff duty for Mason Crosby, who will be playing through a back injury. Speaking of debuts, cornerback and return man Corey Ballentine, who was promoted off of the practice squad this week when Stokes was placed on injured reserve, is active for Green Bay today. Ballentine has yet to play a single snap for the Packers this season.

The Cowboys will be out two key players: linebacker Anthony Barr, who was ruled out for this game earlier in the week, and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was a game-time decision. With Elliott out, Tony Pollard is expected to handle the vast majority of carries out of Dallas’ backfield today. Linebacker Jabril Cox, quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Markquese Bell and defensive end Chauncey Golston are the last of the Cowboys’ inactives.