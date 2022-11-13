The Repack: Packers win their Super Bowl against Cowboys 31-28

The Acme Packing Company staff has been joking since the losing streak began that the Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl was this game against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the attempted de-escalation by both Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy leading up to this game, Packers fans are going to enjoy this overtime win for some time.

In this week’s The Repack, Tex Western and Justis Mosqueda break down what this Super Bowl victory means for the remainder of this season. Did you know that the Packers’ chances of making the playoffs more than tripled after their win against Dallas? Did you know the NFC’s seventh seed race, which is getting grosser by the week, is relatively wide open? This team still has a chance to (barely) sneak into the playoffs, even if all hope seemed dead a week or two ago.

Aaron Rodgers finds Christian Watson for a 39-yard TD (against Cover 1), the duo's 2nd deep TD of the game.



The Cowboys have played Cover 1 on 14 of 16 pass plays today (88%), the highest rate in a game since 2018.#DALvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/RXhnm7PdM0 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 14, 2022

The offense committed to the running game and was rewarded with plenty of man coverage and single-high looks, which the Packers turned into three touchdowns to rookie receiver Christian Watson. Defensively, the team’s changing personnel packages following the losses of outside linebacker Rashan Gary and cornerback Eric Stokes came up big when it mattered the most.

The one black eye in the game was punt returner Amari Rodgers, who has already been benched as a kick returner this season. The same player who took over Rodgers’ second position, Keisean Nixon, was inserted as Green Bay’s punt returner when Rodgers fumbled a ball after failing to catch one cleanly earlier in the game.

Hopefully, the team has the confidence to give Nixon those snaps against the Tennessee Titans, which will be a quick turnaround on Thursday Night Football this week.

