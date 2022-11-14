Monday Night Football, Week 11: Commanders vs. Eagles picks & TV/streaming info

Can they make it 9-0 to start the season?

The Philadelphia Eagles will put their undefeated record on the line this evening in a divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, closing out week 10 across the NFL with a home game against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles have yet to lose a game this season and boast top-three units in terms of scoring offense and defense.

Meanwhile, Washington comes in at 4-5 after a narrow loss to the Minnesota Vikings a week ago. That ended their three-game winning streak which had brought them back to .500 after starting the season 1-4.

These two teams met in week three, when the Eagles won 24-8 at FedEx Field. Can Washington fare any better in Philadelphia? Tune in tonight to find out and check out APC’s game picks below.

WHO?

Washington Commanders (4-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

WHEN?

Monday, November 14, 2022

8:15 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Standard Broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Alternate Broadcast: ESPN2

Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL+ app

Odds:

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

APC Game Picks