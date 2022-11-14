Monday Night Football, Week 11: Commanders vs. Eagles picks & TV/streaming info

Can they make it 9-0 to start the season?
The Philadelphia Eagles will put their undefeated record on the line this evening in a divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, closing out week 10 across the NFL with a home game against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles have yet to lose a game this season and boast top-three units in terms of scoring offense and defense.
Meanwhile, Washington comes in at 4-5 after a narrow loss to the Minnesota Vikings a week ago. That ended their three-game winning streak which had brought them back to .500 after starting the season 1-4.
These two teams met in week three, when the Eagles won 24-8 at FedEx Field. Can Washington fare any better in Philadelphia? Tune in tonight to find out and check out APC’s game picks below.
WHO?
Washington Commanders (4-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)
WHEN?
Monday, November 14, 2022
8:15 PM Eastern Time
WHERE?
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Standard Broadcast: ESPN
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
Alternate Broadcast: ESPN2
Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning
Online Streaming
ESPN app
NFL+ app
Odds:
Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
