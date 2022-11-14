Packers are 2.5-point favorites on TNF vs Titans

How much does one game change the perception of the Green Bay Packers? According to DraftKings and their lookahead lines, the Packers were expected to be one-point favorites as the host to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football this week. Following Week 10’s action, though, Green Bay actually opened up as 1.5-point favorites and the line has already moved to the Packers being favored by 2.5 points.

Bettors, at least, seem to be putting their money on Green Bay following their upset win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Per VSiN, 62 percent of the handle (money) has been placed on the Packers covering while only 41 percent of the bets have been made on Green Bay’s point spread. What does that mean? Bets of larger amounts are coming in on the Packers.

The same translates to the point spread. 70 percent of the handle is on the Packers winning straight up even though 59 percent of the bets are taking Tennessee head-to-head. Green Bay is a -130 favorite to win this game, which carries an implied probability of 57 percent.

For the second straight week, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will face off against one of his former head coaches on the defensive side of the ball. Against the Cowboys, it was defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (his head coach in Atlanta) and this week it’s head coach Mike Vrabel, who LaFleur was the offensive coordinator for in 2018.

This won’t be the first time that Vrabel and LaFleur have faced off, though. In 2020, the Titans traveled to Green Bay in what became the breakout game for a then-rookie AJ Dillon. With backup running back Jamaal Williams out with a quad injury, Dillon and starter Aaron Jones shared the load on a snowy Lambeau Field in a game that ended with Dillon taking on 21 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Like that game, the weather is also expected to be freezing in Green Bay on Thursday night. According to Weather.com, the high for Thursday is expected to be 29 degrees with a high at night of 18 degrees. There is also a 24 percent chance of snow on Thursday night.