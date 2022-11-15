Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers prepare for a quick turnaround

If you were excited about the Packers’ win over the Cowboys and want another dose of football as soon as possible, you’re in luck. It’s a Thursday Night Football week for the Packers, which means that we’re just a little over 48 hours from another football game.

The Packers have been pretty good on short weeks lately. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 Thursday night games, including last year’s thrilling win over the Cardinals thanks to Rasul Douglas’ first big play in a Packers uniform.

Of course, the 2022 Packers probably aren’t in the same league as the teams that piled up most of those seven wins on Thursday Night Football. But they showed on Sunday that their ceiling is still plenty high. Even beset by injuries, the Packers hung with and then beat the 6-2 Cowboys. And if they can do that, it’s hard to count them out in any scenario.

Matt LaFleur says he slept in his office following the Packers’ win over the Cowboys.

