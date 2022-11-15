Aaron Rodgers estimated as a full participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough

Typically, the Green Bay Packers have a day off on Tuesdays during the regular season. With the Packers facing a Thursday Night Football game this week against the Tennessee Titans, though, the condensed schedule forced the team to have a walkthrough practice today.

Today’s injury report estimation after Packers and Titans walkthroughs pic.twitter.com/xvrXi4FtCX — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 15, 2022

Yesterday, the team gave out participant estimates, even though the team didn’t have a practice. For the most part, those estimates matched with the Packers’ reported walkthrough participation, which was also estimated, on Tuesday. The three differences on Green Bay’s side of the injury report were that the team reported quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) as a limited participant, instead of a non-participant, and receiver Christian Watson (ankle) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (foot) as full participants, instead of limited participants.

The players who were estimated to be out on Tuesday were left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee). None of those injuries are new and all but Bakhtiari and Jenkins missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Matt LaFleur called Campbell’s injury “day-to-day” on Monday when he was asked about his status in a press conference.

The limited estimations in practice, beyond Rodgers, were cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), outside linebacker Kingsley Engabare (ankle), running back Aaron Jones (shin), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), cornerback Keisean Nixon (calf), right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (knee) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/groin.) The injuries to Douglas, Enagbare, Jones, Nixon and Smith appear to be new. Enagbare, who has taken over as a starter in place of Rashan Gary, did not have an injury status last week and played through the end of the Cowboys game. Douglas (ankle), Jones (ankle) and Smith (neck) all played through different injuries last week than the ones they’re currently listed on the estimation for. Nixon, like Enagbare, was not listed on the injury report at all in Week 10.

The Titans placed former first-round cornerback Caleb Farley (back) on the injured reserve today, despite only having walkthrough practices on both Monday and Tuesday this week. Their estimated non-participants in the walkthrough on Tuesday were kicker Randy Bullock (calf), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), receiver Cody Hollister (back), defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) and center Ben Jones (concussion). The status of Bullock, Dupree, Jones and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle), who went from an estimated non-participant to an estimated limited participant in the last two days, could be key factors in the TNF showdown.

It’s worth noting that earlier today the Packers released receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. After practice, LaFleur hinted that Hill’s release was due to undisclosed off-the-field matters.

Matt LaFleur on cutting RB Kylin Hill:



"Regardless of your role, no matter how big or how small, we expect guys to come to work and just be supportive and own that role to the best of their ability. When you don’t do that, this is what happens." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 15, 2022

The team signed practice squad running back Patrick Taylor to their active roster following those moves, leaving a spot for the team to activate receiver Randall Cobb — who was designated to return off of injured reserve today. The Packers also signed receiver Dede Westbrook and outside linebacker Tim Ward to their practice squad today.