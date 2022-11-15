For Cheddar or Wurst: Elementary, my dear Watson

The Green Bay Packers won? The Green Bay Packers won!

Not only did they win but they came back from down two scores to do it, a rarity in the Matt LaFleur era. The 31-28 win over former head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys might be just what the doctor ordered to resuscitate the Packers’ season.

Aaron Rodgers looked like Aaron Rodgers again and Aaron Jones saw a season-high in rushing attempts. Throw in a breakout hat trick performance by rookie receiver Christian Watson and maybe, just maybe, Green Bay may have a path forward on offense.

In the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst, Kris and Lindsay pat the offense on the back and welcome Rudy Ford to the party while they are done and over Amari Rodgers (Editor’s note: this episode was recorded and released before Amari Rodgers was released).

They also get you ready for Thursday Night Football when the Packers host the Tennessee Titans AND one of your hosts for the first time ever!

Packers fans stick with their team, For Cheddar or Wurst and hopefully the win over the Cowboys is finally the start of a whole lot of cheddar the rest of the way.