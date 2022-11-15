Packers to wear all-white “color rush” uniforms vs Titans

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers released their game program for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans, which started the speculation that the team may wear their alternate all-white “color rush” uniforms on Thursday. Below is a photo of the Week 11 program:

Either the #Packers design team was feeling creative, or they are teasing that the team will be bringing back the all-white color rush jerseys this Thursday pic.twitter.com/Tr0gjaBgaJ — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyGPG) November 15, 2022

Shortly after, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that recently-signed safety Jonathan Adam mentioned after the game on Sunday that the Packers were planning on wearing the all-whites against the Titans.

A few hours later, the Packers ended all speculation when they announced officially that they would wear all-whites at home for Thursday Night Football. The tops are their typical away uniforms, with no change to their helmets, but their pants are white with green and yellow stripes instead of yellow with green and white stripes.

This is the fourth uniform combination the Packers will have worn this season, as they’ve won born their standard home and away uniforms as well as their throwback uniforms against the New York Jets in Week 6. This will be the first time since 2019 that the Packers have worn their “color rush” uniforms. Green Bay is 3-1 overall, 3-0 at home, in the all-whites all-time. Their last game in them was a 23-22 win over the Detroit Lions.

It has yet to be announced if the Titans will wear their navy or light blue tops against the Packers. They have both navy and light blue pants, if the plan is for both teams to wear monochrome uniforms. Tennessee has worn both their navy jerseys (Week 1 and Week 10) and their light blue jerseys (Week 3 and Week 7) twice a piece this season, but has only gone monochrome once: their all-navy look in the season-opener against the New York Giants.