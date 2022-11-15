2022 NFL Week 11: Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers

Last week’s win against the Dallas Cowboys breathed life into a Green Bay Packers team that was gasping for air. Currently, the team isn’t in control of their own destiny as one of the teams on the outside looking in for the NFC playoff race, and the Sunday Night (San Francisco 49ers) and Monday Night (Washington Commanders) wins by NFC teams in the wildcard hunt didn’t help them out.

Still, Green Bay has a 12 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight, at the start of Week 11, which is higher than anyone would have expected out of a 4-6 coming into this season. Fortunately, the league is full of chaos so the seventh seed in the NFC is wide open even with the NFC East currently taking up all three of the wildcard spots as of now.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers’ odds of making the playoffs jump up to 20 percent with a win and drop to six percent with a loss, meaning this primetime matchup gives them the opportunity to nearly double or half their playoff chances in 60 minutes of football.

Green Bay is currently a three-point favorite, despite opening on Sunday as 1.5-point favorites, in a game that is expected to be well below freezing and could feature snow. The Packers also plan to wear their all-white “color rush” uniforms for this game, which could add an element of camouflage if it does snow at Lambeau Field. This will be the first time since 2019 that the Packers wear those uniforms.

Key injuries to track ahead of this game on Green Bay’s side are inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and the health of the left side of the offensive line (David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins) coming off of a short week’s rest. Receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) has been designated for return this week and could play on Thursday.

On Tennessee’s side, kicker Randy Bullock (calf), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), center Ben Jones (concussion) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) have injuries that could impact their game time status.