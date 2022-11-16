Pick the top play from the Packers’ week 10 win over the Cowboys

“‘Ere, he says he’s not dead!” The Packers took a page out of Monty Python on Sunday despite all of us leaving them for dead and declaring the season done. Despite the line being just +3.5, not many expected the Packers to take down the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys on a five-game skid, but Aaron Rodgers had other plans. It’s clear that Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau meant something extra to Rodgers as he played possibly his best game of the season despite a slew of injuries last week.

On offense, the game’s brightest star was the rookie Christian Watson, as he put up a Randy Moss on Thanksgiving-esque stat line and ran free from Dallas defenders all afternoon. The Packers pounded the Cowboys on the ground all day long, giving fans what we’ve been asking for weeks and providing Aaron Jones the opportunity to churn out 138 yards. Micah Parsons was held without a sack or a QB hit in the game and was stifled in his quest to exterminate the roaches that are the Packers (his words, not mine).

On the defensive side of the ball, the loss of Eric Stokes forced Joe Barry to finally make a change, putting Darnell Savage in the slot and shifting Rudy Ford to safety. The plan worked to perfection, as Ford came down with two crucial interceptions early in the game. While the Packers have an arduous journey ahead if they wish to keep their playoff hopes alive, a win against the Cowboys, and specifically Mike McCarthy, should be savored as the wonderful tradition that it is. Let’s take a look at the top plays from the 31-28 OT victory.

Rudy Ford picks off Dak Prescott in the end zone

After beginning the game with a missed field goal, a punt, and a sack fumble on their own 17-yard line, the Packers were down 7-0 and looked to be on their way to a 3-7 record. Rudy Ford had other plans. After being cut by the Jaguars, Ford signed with the Packers in late August but had only seen more than 10 snaps in one game. Sunday was a hell of a coming-out party as he doubled his career interception total and played 43 snaps at free safety, showing an aggressiveness this defense has been lacking. With two Cowboys seemingly running the same route, Ford took advantage of the confusion and broke on the route to save a touchdown and the looming 14-0 deficit.

Christian Watson catches the bomb for his first receiving TD

He’s here and he’s beautiful! Christian Watson announced his presence on the national stage in the biggest way possible on Sunday with a 58-yard touchdown grab that got the Packers on the board. After Rudy Ford’s interception, it didn’t take long for the Packers to strike as they took a shot on 3rd and 1 near midfield. Unlike the many early season shot plays that have fallen victim to miscommunication, Rodgers and Watson were simpatico here and connected to tie the game.

Christian Watson pulls the Packers within 7

4th and 7 in Cowboys territory. Down 2 scores with 13:30 left to play. Who do you call? The rookie of course! After Rudy Ford continued to be Dak Prescott’s nightmare with another interception, the Packers quickly scored, followed by a Cowboys answer that tied the game at 14 heading into the half. Things started to teeter once again in the second half, and with the Packers down 28-14, a loss was all but guaranteed. Aaron Rodgers and the offense jolted awake at the end of the third, however. Christian Watson capped off a nine-play, 76-yard drive with yet another deep shot. If the Packers go on an unlikely run, this 4th down conversion will be remembered as the catalyst. Christian Watson caught his third touchdown on the next drive to tie the game, becoming the first Packers rookie to record 100 yards and three touchdowns in a game since James Lofton in 1978. Not bad company at all.

That’s it for this week’s top plays! Our prayers for the Packers’ offense were answered with a high-scoring game that provided plenty of highlights. We’ll be back soon as the Packers have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans. As usual, check out our halftime Twitter Space @acmepackingco where we’ll be breaking down all the action.