Houston Texans claim former Packers WR Amari Rodgers on waivers

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers on Tuesday, but in doing so, the team had to subject him to the waiver system. One day later, Rodgers has a new team, and the first team with the opportunity to add him did so.

According to ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime, the Houston Texans have claimed Rodgers on waivers. Houston held the league’s highest waiver priority by virtue of having the worst record in the NFL, which therefore gave them first choice on whether to claim the rights to Rodgers’ contract.

Rodgers will report to Houston this week with the Texans set to host the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

As a third-round draft pick, Rodgers did not have any guaranteed money in his rookie contract beyond his signing bonus, which totaled roughly $924,000. The Packers will take a salary cap hit of half that amount, or about $462,000, in dead money for 2023. Meanwhile, Houston takes on the rest of the contract, which consists of base salaries slightly above the league minimums in 2022, 2023, and 2024, plus workout bonuses of $40,000 the next two seasons.

It remains to be seen what sort of role Rodgers will have with the Texans. Houston has typically dressed only four wide receivers on gamedays this year and also has established return men in cornerbacks Tremon Smith (kickoffs) and Desmond King (punts). It may also take Rodgers a few weeks to get comfortable in a new offensive system, so his role will likely be limited in the coming weeks, if he is active at all.