Packers Injury Update: ILB De’Vondre Campbell ruled out vs Titans

Last Monday, Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) told a crowd of Packers fans that he did not tear any ligaments or have any structural damage to his knee. This Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur called Campbell’s status “day-to-day” after the linebacker missed the last two games. Unfortunately, Campbell still wasn’t able to practice with the Packers the day before their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans and was officially ruled out for the game on Wednesday.

Questionable: David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee)



Doubtful: Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)



Out: De'Vondre Campbell (knee), Romeo Doubs (ankle) pic.twitter.com/30SMHULUBb — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 16, 2022

The loss of Campbell almost certainly will be felt, as the Titans have the hulking running back Derrick Henry (6’3”, 247 pounds) coming out of the backfield. Campbell was originally replaced by the undersized Isaiah McDuffie, who was benched quickly for Krys Barnes until Barnes’ concussion two weeks ago. Last week, the Packers only dressed three inside linebackers: rookie Quay Walker, McDuffie and special teamer Eric Wilson. Thankfully, Barnes is out of protocol now and is expected to play tomorrow.

The only other player the Packers ruled out for the game is receiver Romeo Doubs, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. For what it’s worth, Green Bay’s active roster is at 52 players, which could make it easy for them to activate receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) vs Tennessee. Cobb was designated to return from injured reserve on Tuesday, allowing him to practice with the team.

Beyond the players ruled out, cornerback (special teamer) Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) was given a doubtful status while offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) were listed as questionable for the game. Should either Bakhtiari or Jenkins not be able to go, the assumption is that fourth-round rookie Zach Tom would take their place in the lineup.

Relatively, this is pretty good news on the injury front. 12 players who were listed on the injury report for this short turnaround are expected to play against the Titans.

Tennessee will be out kicker Randy Bullock (calf), pass-rusher Bud Dupree (hip), center Ben Jones (concussion), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hamstring). The Titans just signed kicker Josh Lambo to their active roster, so get ready to hear some Lambo at Lambeau puns on the broadcast tomorrow night.

Defensive back Elijah Molden (groin) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) were also listed as questionable by Tennessee. Simmons should be spotlighted here. The former first-round pick is an incredible talent and the Packers have struggled to block up elite interior defensive linemen this season.