For the first and only time in the 2022 season, the Green Bay Packers will play on Thursday Night Football in week 11. Green Bay is coming off a thrilling 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, and will turn around from that game for a second straight contest at Lambeau Field four days later.

Coming in are the Tennessee Titans, who defeated the Denver Broncos at home on Sunday. The Titans enter with a 6-3 record and hold a solid lead in the AFC South, but they enter as road underdogs against the 4-6 Packers.

This week, the Packers will wear their all-white Color Rush uniforms for the first time in three years, with the most recent time coming in 2019 against the Detroit Lions.

Thursday Night Football is broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime, except for in the two teams’ local media markets, where it will be shown on an over-the-air station. Scroll down for broadcast links and details and join us here at APC for kickoff this evening!

WHO?

Tennessee Titans (6-3) vs. Green Bay Packers (4-6)

WHEN?

Thursday, November 17, 2022

7:15 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Local broadcasts on NBC 26 (Green Bay) and FOX 6 (Milwaukee), CBS 5 (Nashville)

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM 83 or 225

Online Streaming

NFL+ app

Prime Video app & Amazon.com

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers favored by 3 points

Over/under total: 41

Last Meeting

2020 Week 16: @Packers 40, Titans 14

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Titans/Oilers lead 7-6-0