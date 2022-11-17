Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb expected to be activated off IR vs Titans

The Green Bay Packers made a few moves on Tuesday that hinted that receiver Randall Cobb could play against the Tennessee Titans this week on Thursday Night Football. First, the team released receiver Amari Rodgers (who was later claimed by the Houston Texans) and running back Kylin Hill, but the Packers only promoted one player — running back Patrick Taylor — from their practice squad. This gave Green Bay an open roster spot as the count sat at 52 players. Second, the team designated Cobb (ankle) for return from the injured reserve, as his mandatory four-week stint on the list has now officially passed.

With Green Bay electing not to claim anyone via the waiver system on Wednesday, it began to feel more and more like that open roster spot had Cobb’s name on it. The other option was outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, who was designated to return from injured reserve last week. The return designation allows players to begin a three-week window in which a player can practice with the team without having to be counted as a member of the active roster, at least until he is moved up to play in a game.

From @gmfb: #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) on the field for walkthrough, the latest on #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s injured toe and #Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) expected to be activated from IR for tonight’s game against the #Titans. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/zxiwwFazHG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2022

As of Thursday morning, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Cobb is expected to be activated before the Packers kickoff against the Titans tonight. This should give Green Bay much-needed receiver depth as Romeo Doubs (ankle) has already been officially ruled out for the game, leaving the team with only four receivers as it stands currently.

Last week on The Pat McAfee Show, quarterback Aaron Rodgers stated that Cobb was healthy enough to attempt to play against the Dallas Cowboys if he had been allowed to. Unfortunately, the league’s injured reserve system made him sit out that extra week. Hopefully, though, that extra rest just means that Cobb will be able to handle a larger load of snaps versus Tennessee.

Prior to Cobb’s high ankle sprain in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, he had recorded 18 receptions for 257 yards through the air. Cobb had a knack for being Rodgers’ security blanket, catching six of seven targets (all converted for first downs) for 102 yards (14.6 yards per target) on third downs.