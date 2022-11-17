The last time the Green Bay Packers played the Tennessee Titans, the green and gold turned the contest into a rout. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 218 yards rushing while the Packers’ defense limited Derrick Henry to 98 yards on 23 carries — plenty good enough to give them a victory.

The team will likely need a performance like that once again on Thursday night if they hope to keep righting the ship on the 2022 season, but that’s easier said than done. Despite the Packers’ solid rushing numbers, they’re facing a Titans defense that ranks #1 against the run by DVOA. Second is the Henry factor — he ripped off 100 yards in five straight games before last week, when the Broncos corralled him to just 53 yards on 19 carries, and the Packers’ run defense is a bottom-tier unit.

That could spell trouble for the Packers’ defense, but there are a couple of absences for the Titans that could help Green Bay on either side of the football. They will be missing multiple starters on defense plus their starting center, which should give Green Bay at least a chance to control the trenches.

Keep it here all day leading up to and during the game for full coverage of Packers-Titans, but when the teams kick off, make sure to pay attention to the battles in the trenches, as they will probably determine who wins.

The Packers offense has generally gone as its running game has gone, but against the top-ranked rushing defense in the NFL, it should be tough sledding tonight.

Two of those four missing starters are on defense, as outside linebacker Bud Dupree and safety Amani Hooker will sit out with injuries. That could help somewhat with the Packers' production on the ground, but Tennessee still has a formidable front 7.

Of course, De'Vondre Campbell being out for the Packers is concerning for the defense's chances of containing Derrick Henry.

One player who could make a big difference in Green Bay's run defense is Jarran Reed, who had a good day rushing the passer on Sunday. Now he needs to start making plays in the run game as well.

The two interceptions were great highlights, but perhaps the most impressive play Ford made on Sunday was closing to stop running back Tony Pollard for just a 4-yard gain when he had lots of open space behind him.

