Packers activate Randall Cobb from IR, elevate La’Darius Hamilton from practice squad

Randall Cobb is officially back.

The Green Bay Packers activated the veteran wide receiver off injured reserve today, bringing him back in the minimum amount of time after he spent four weeks on the list. Cobb injured his ankle against the New York Jets and missed the final three games of the Packers’ five-game losing streak plus last Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. He is now eligible to suit up in Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

The roster spot that Cobb will take up was opened up on Tuesday when the team elected to waive second-year receiver Amari Rodgers. The team also cut running back Kylin Hill, replacing him on the 53 with Patrick Taylor, who will be back after heading to the practice squad just two weeks earlier.

While Cobb will likely see action as a slot receiver and a trusted option for Aaron Rodgers on third downs, it is possible that Cobb could see action on punt returns as well, given Amari Rodgers’ release. The team replaced him mid-game with cornerback Keisean Nixon, who will also be a candidate to return on Thursday night as well.

Joining Cobb in being added to the gameday roster is outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton. The Packers elevated him for the game from the practice squad for the second consecutive week, giving them four players at the position. Green Bay is currently down on bodies at that spot due to Rashan Gary’s torn ACL and Tipa Galeai remaining on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, though Galeai has been designated for return and may be back in the near future.

However, this uses up Hamilton’s allotment of elevations, and if the Packers need to suit him up again after Thursday’s game, they will need to fully promote him to the 53. That seems likely given the team’s ongoing need for depth at that position.

One notable absence from the activation list is kicker Ramiz Ahmed, who suited up on Sunday and served as the Packers’ dedicated kickoff specialist. He was not elevated for Thursday, meaning that Mason Crosby will handle all of the kickoffs as well as place-kicks.

Stay tuned for the list of inactive players for Thursday’s game, which is set to be released 90 minutes before the game’s 7:15 PM Central kickoff