Packers Inactives: Bakhtiari and Jenkins will play vs Titans

A short turnaround for Thursday Night Football meant all eyes were on the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line situation this week. Both left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) are still rehabbing injuries from previous seasons that have made their gameday status tough to project until game time in 2022. Luckily, the Packers officially announced that the duo will play against the Tennessee Titans tonight when they released their inactives list.

The only injured players who are out for this game for the Packers are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and receiver Romeo Doubs (knee). Campbell and Doubs were ruled out by the team on Wednesday while Jean-Charles was listed as doubtful. The only other players given a gameday status yesterday were Bakhtiari and Jenkins, who were listed as questionable by the team.

The healthy scratches for Green Bay this week are tackle Rasheed Walker, tackle Luke Tenuta and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. Receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) will make his return Thursday as he has officially been activated off the injured reserve and was not listed as an inactive by the Packers. Outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton was the sole elevation from the practice squad for this game. This is Hamilton’s final allotted activation before he has to move to the 53-man roster to play on gameday, as he was also elevated in Week 7 and Week 10. Hamilton’s snaps may soon be replaced by Tipa Galeai, who was designated to return from the injured reserve last week, or Tim Ward, who was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The Titans will be out kicker Randy Bullock, cornerback Elijah Molden, safety Amani Hooker, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, center Ben Jones, tight end Kevin Rader and defensive tackle Naquan Jones in this game. Bullock, Molden, Hooker, Dupree and Ben Jones are all injured. One player that Tennessee will have available is star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, who was listed as questionable by the team yesterday and missed last week’s action with a groin injury.

