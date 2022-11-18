The Repack: Aaron Rodgers struggles, Packers drop to 4-7

There’s no way around this one: This loss to the Tennessee Titans feels like the end of a possible postseason run for the Green Bay Packers. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers are down to a five percent chance to make the playoffs now, less than the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams or Carolina Panthers — who have all just won three games this season.

This Thursday Night Football upset marked the fifth-straight time that the Packers have lost as favorites in 2022. It was a team effort to fall 27-17 to Tennessee. The defense gave up 333 passing yards to Ryan Tannehill, despite the Titans coming into the game with the 31st-ranked passing offense in the league. The offense averaged 2.9 yards per carry and just 5.8 yards per pass during the game. Receiver Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins were targeted 13 times for just five receptions and 57 yards, but at least Christian Watson scored twice. On special teams, the kicking and punting game struggled as Mason Crosby missed an extra point and failed to kick the ball deep on kickoffs while Pat O’Donnell had a very poor punt when backed up into Green Bay’s end zone.

There were opportunities for Green Bay. A Keisean Nixon return of 24 yards gave the team good field position. So did Tannehill’s double-coverage interception to cornerback Rasul Douglas. Unfortunately, the last time Green Bay was on the field was on a 10-play, 37-yard drive that took nearly 2:50 off of the clock with the season on the line in a hurry up and score situation.

To recap the game, Tex Western and Justis Mosqueda (questionable, Covid) discussed what went wrong and the path the team has for the remainder of the season. Moving forward, we guessed the Packers would finish somewhere around 6-11 on the season.

If for whatever reason Twitter does actually go down, you’ll be able to find our Packers content creators on the Acme Packing Company Discord server, which you can find here: https://discord.gg/jMVgxXNv

Currently, the plan for the halftime Twitter Spaces next Sunday, when the Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, is to continue to host it on Twitter. If Twitter is down, you’ll be able to find us in the Discord server having an audio chat there.

Timestamps

0:00: Pain.

27:40: Offensive vibe checks

32:00: Defensive vibe checks

38:08: Special teams vibe checks

43:30: Looking at the rest of the schedule

