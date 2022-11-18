SB Nation Reacts, Week 11 Results: Amari Rodgers’ release was valid

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

With the odd schedule of a Thursday Night Football game this week, we need to remind you that these results were finalized before Green Bay took on the Tennessee Titans yesterday. Still, the early-in-the-week matchup gives us an opportunity to quickly see where Packers fans seemed to be on the right track and where there they might already have some buyer’s remorse.

National Results

While Packers-Cowboys had more viewers than any game last week, the national audience still voted that Vikings-Bills was the most exciting game of Week 10. It’s hard to blame them, considering Justin Jefferson’s performance throughout the game. While Green Bay-Dallas went down to the wire in overtime, the Cowboys held a lead for most of the game.

We’ll talk about who Packers fans think is the biggest threat to Green Bay making it into the playoffs later, but it’s worth noting, even before the Packers’ loss on Thursday Night Football, that fans nationally didn’t think Green Bay was going to make the postseason cut.

The national fans were able to call the upset by picking the Titans this week. This was the first time in any of the Packers’ games in 2022 that fans picked the underdog to win. They might have been burned too many times before. This marks the fifth-straight game in which Green Bay has lost as a favorite this season.

Acme Packing Company Results

Again, these results were finalized before the game yesterday. I would expect this number to come crashing down next week. Coming into Week 11, though, about half of you thought the team was moving in the right direction. That’s the most confidence Packers fans had in the team in over a month. Now the Dallas game is looking like a dead cat bounce.

Here we go. The name most Packers fans are scared of running away with the final playoff spot in the NFC is a familiar foe: the San Francisco 49ers. Hardly any of you thought the Falcons or Cardinals posed a real threat to make the postseason, but a couple of you are buying into the Commanders.

While Green Bay’s locker room has talked about how hard it was to see receiver/returner Amari Rodgers go after he was released by the team earlier this week, the vast majority of you thought it was the right move for the Packers to make. This is the most one-sided poll we’ve had all season. At least we can all agree on something.

You called it. Over two-fifths of you said outside linebacker is the weakest position on the team and after quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards on the Packers' defense last night, it’s hard to gloss over the pass-rushing room in Green Bay. Rookie Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare is looking better each week, but the third and fourth rusher positions are complete liabilities for the team.