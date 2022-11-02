Packers Reacts Survey: Week 9

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

First, will defensive coordinator Joe Barry be in the same role in 2023? Green Bay was branded as a defense-first team in the summer but they have been league-average in the passing game and one of the worst in the league in the run game. Head coach Matt LaFleur stated that the team hasn’t thought about making a change, but he said the same about special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton, last year.

Second, should Rudy Ford replace Darnell Savage? In the split-safety defense the Packers play, their safeties have to be significant run defenders. Last week, Savage struggled multiple times in the open field. In recent weeks, Ford has contributed as a dime safety. Is it time for the team to make the switch?

Lastly, do the Packers need to lean into tight end Josiah Deguara? The former top-100 pick plays an off-ball tight position that also sees him taking snaps in the backfield. Last week, Deguara out-snapped Tyler Davis 30-3 and even played eight more offensive snaps than Marcedes Lewis. The result? With the ability to move another gap around, the Packers were able to rush for 208 yards and 6.7 yards per carry against a Buffalo Bills defense that ranks among the top in the NFL.